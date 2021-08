DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman has died after a crash in Wisconsin.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Melissa Rees, from Terre Haute, was killed.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon.

Rees was a passenger in a car with 68-year-old Richard Wagner, from Sant Joseph, Illinois. Wagner was also killed.

Police said 87-year-old Frederick Schultz, from Wisconsin, crashed into Wagner and Rees's car head-on. Schultz was also killed in the crash.