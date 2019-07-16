Clear
Terre Haute woman accused of texting nude photos to her ex of his teenage daughter to use as blackmail

A Terre Haute woman is behind bars on child exploitation charges.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Repot

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars on child exploitation charges.

According to court documents, 51-year-old Tori Wible sent nude photos to her ex-boyfriend.

However, those photos reportedly weren't of her...they were his teenage daughter.

Police say the pictures were used as blackmail to get back at her ex.

Documents allege Wible threatened to distribute the pictures to even more people unless he "destroys another person."

A no-contact order was issued on Tuesday.

Wible is in the Vigo County Jail on a $100,000 bond with 10 percent allowed.

