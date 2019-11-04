PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman is accused of having inappropriate relationships with at least two prison inmates.
Officials say Marla Shappard worked at the Putnamville Correctional Facility as a contractual medical staff member.
During that time, Shappard admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate in the prison. She also reportedly admitted to talking with another inmate at a separate facility where she worked.
Putnamville Correctional Facility Warden Brian Smith said in a written statement: "We have a zero tolerance for this type of behavior and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."
Shappard turned herself in and has since posted bond. A court date is pending.
Related Content
- Terre Haute woman accused of having inappropriate relationships with two prison inmates while working on prison medical staff
- Inmate death at Terre Haute Federal Prison investigated a homicide
- Pain medication missing at eastern Indiana prison
- Investigation into death at Terre Haute's federal prison underway
- West Terre Haute man receives prison time for bomb scare
- FBI investigating death at Terre Haute's federal prison
- Terre Haute's federal prison set to hold career fair
- John Walker Lindh isn't the only notable inmate who has spent time in Terre Haute's federal prison
- Wabash Valley prison inmates 'shift gears' to help foster kids
- Transgender Illinois inmate gets rare transfer to female prison