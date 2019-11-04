Terre Haute woman accused of having inappropriate relationships with two prison inmates while working on prison medical staff

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman is accused of having inappropriate relationships with at least two prison inmates.

Officials say Marla Shappard worked at the Putnamville Correctional Facility as a contractual medical staff member.

During that time, Shappard admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate in the prison. She also reportedly admitted to talking with another inmate at a separate facility where she worked.

Putnamville Correctional Facility Warden Brian Smith said in a written statement: "We have a zero tolerance for this type of behavior and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

Shappard turned herself in and has since posted bond. A court date is pending.