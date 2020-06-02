Terre Haute woman accused of crashing while under the influence with a baby in the car

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested a Terre Haute woman on Tuesday morning.
21-year-old Shaley Judy was arrested after police say she crashed her car near Universal.
Police say she was not able to perform a field sobriety test.
At the hospital, Judy was found to be under the influence of Xanax and marijuana.
A 17-month-old child was in the car at the time.
Judy was arrested for OWI, endangerment, and possession of paraphernalia.
The child was released to the custody of a grandmother.