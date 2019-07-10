Terre Haute woman accused of child abuse, allegedly hit kids when they got into food

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police have arrested a local woman on charges of child abuse and neglect.
Authorities say the Terre Haute Police Department helped the Department of Child Services investigated a home on Liberty Avenue.
That home belonged to Tamara Nali and her husband Christopher.
Authorities say they found children with visible bruises inside the home.
The children told investigators Tamara hit them when they got into the food.
Tamara faces charges of battery on a minor.
Christopher faces charges for neglect of a dependent.
