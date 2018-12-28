Terre Haute wind broke not only the 'blessing box' but the hearts of those who donated

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- After strong winds hit Terre Haute, local donation boxes were ruined.

The "blessing box" was created by Adrian Mcdonald and her family.

The boxes can be found on Clinton street in Terre Haute.

The purpose is to give to those in need.

You can think of it like a refrigerator..but it's outside of her house!

The box contains items such as food and hygiene products.

These items are made available because of donations which allow people to grab items whenever and free of charge.

Now that the boxes are broken the Mcdonald family is trying to fix it.

The family hopes that the community can step up and pitch in.

