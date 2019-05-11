'Terre Haute will be watched world wide on this matter,' Indiana senator shares his thoughts on a carbon dioxide storage bill

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- An Indiana senator is sharing his thoughts on a new law.

Governor Eric Holcomb recently signed a bill concerning carbon dioxide storage.

The new law allows for carbon dioxide to be captured at a proposed ammonia plant.

That plant is in West Terre Haute.

From there, the carbon dioxide would be injected underground into a well.

The Enviornmental Protection Agency would need to give a well permit for the project.

News 10 spoke with Indiana Senator Jon Ford.

Ford shared his thoughts on what this would mean for the community.

"Because it's a very green project, this is going to be studied and watched from all over the world. I mean this is a very unique project that is going to lead to a bunch of scientific research, and Terre Haute will be watched world wide on this matter," said Ford.

Ford said the EPA still has to approve the site, but he's confident they will.