Terre Haute warming center filled to capacity

An organization that opened their doors as a warming center is now filled to capacity.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 4:13 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization that opened their doors as a warming center is now filled to capacity.

On Wednesday, Reach Services made a post on their Facebook page that said they are filled to capacity.

Reach Services is directing people in need to Highland Church in West Terre Haute.

Highland Church is located at 2400 Silvan Road.

You can reach them at 812-307-4401.

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Watch the 2019 Super Bowl ads before they air

Meals on Wheels plans to still do deliveries, despite the cold weather

Image

Sunny, windy and very cold. High: 1° Wind chill: -34°

Bloomfield sectional

Loogootee sectional

North Knox sectional

Vincennes Lincoln

