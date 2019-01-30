Terre Haute warming center filled to capacity

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization that opened their doors as a warming center is now filled to capacity.

On Wednesday, Reach Services made a post on their Facebook page that said they are filled to capacity.

Reach Services is directing people in need to Highland Church in West Terre Haute.

Highland Church is located at 2400 Silvan Road.

You can reach them at 812-307-4401.