Two juveniles arrested for Sunday night warehouse fire

Investigators suspected arson, saying the building was empty when the old Fibe Box plant caught fire.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 1:53 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection to a Sunday night fire in Terre Haute.

It happened around 8:00 at 17th Street and Maple Avenue.

Investigators suspected arson, saying the building was empty when the old Fibe Box plant caught fire.

Because of their age, the names of the two arrested are not being released.

The same property caught fire earlier this year.

