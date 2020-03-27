Terre Haute training studio working to get you on your feet during stay at home order

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local training studio wants to make sure you're staying in good shape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now Indiana is under a stay at home order. This means businesses considered non-essential are not open including gyms and training centers.

That's why the Wellness Box in Terre Haute is offering online classes.

News 10 spoke with one of the co-owner of the Wellness Box. He says continuing with exercise routines is not only good for physical health but mental health as well.

"Exercise can be stress relief. It can also take our minds off of other things. Mental health is a big thing right now because we don't know what's happening overall but we can control is what we're able to do in physical activity," Co-owner LT Thompson said.

For more information on how you can sign up for an online class - click here.