Terre Haute to receive a hand for downtown improvements

Terre Haute was selected for an informative workshop and survey to improve downtown.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 6:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is getting a little help when it comes to improving its downtown.

It's all thanks to a national organization wanting to help Indiana communities.

Terre Haute was selected for an informative workshop and survey to improve downtown.

It is put on by the National Main Street Center and State Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Terre Haute was one of several different 'Main Street' communities selected.

In January, consultants will come to town and resent a free proposal to improve Terre Haute's main street.

