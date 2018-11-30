TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is getting a little help when it comes to improving its downtown.
It's all thanks to a national organization wanting to help Indiana communities.
Terre Haute was selected for an informative workshop and survey to improve downtown.
It is put on by the National Main Street Center and State Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Terre Haute was one of several different 'Main Street' communities selected.
In January, consultants will come to town and resent a free proposal to improve Terre Haute's main street.
Related Content
- Terre Haute to receive a hand for downtown improvements
- City of Marshall's downtown area receives improvements
- Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving
- Does downtown Terre Haute need parking meters?
- Lee Company expanding in downtown Terre Haute
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- 'Get fit' in downtown Terre Haute Friday
- Community Spotlight: The Helping Hands organization in West Terre Haute
- Terre Haute 2.0: Forum talks about improving the city
- Public forum focuses on improving Terre Haute's infrastructure
Scroll for more content...