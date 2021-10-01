Terre Haute to receive $36 million in American Rescue Plan funding, here's some ways they could spend it

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute will be getting $36 million in American Rescue Plan money.

Now the city council is looking for your input on what to do with it.

There was a listening session on Thursday at Fairbanks Park to hear people's ideas.

City council members tell Ness 10 with this much money coming in, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

For that reason, they want to make sure they get this right when it comes to how they spend it.

Ideas ranged from more internet access to improving the parks, as well as mental health resources for those who need them.

Councilwoman Martha Crossen was one of four members of the Terre Haute City Council to organize Thursday night's listening session.

She says there is not one issue she feels is most important, but wants to listen to the people of Terre Haute and let the process play out.

"I really didn't hear an issue that I didn't think was important. And now, it just, we have to make some hard decisions," said Crossen.

These hard decisions come to the tune of $36 million.

That is how much the federal government plans to give the city of Terre Haute.

Money that is to be used by December 2024.

"Obviously $36 million is a lot of money, but it won't take care of all those things, so, so, some decisions will have to be made about how to use those funds," said Crossen.

Some options on the table are increasing funding for social services, like building better housing to reduce Terre Haute's homeless population.

This was considered along with mental health resources, funding to improve city parks and natural resources, as well as expanded internet access city, and county-wide.

Terry Hamilton is a lifelong Terre Haute resident.

He says the focus should be more on social services.

He feels that is more important than things like the internet.

"If the internet is just gonna be in the schools, the Terre Haute courthouse and all that, which it's already all there anyway...Let's take all this money to feed the homeless, the sick, the poor!" said Hamilton.

If you were unable to make it to Thursday's listening, Crossen says they would still be happy to hear from you.

She says the best way to do so is by sending them an email.

For a list of their email addresses, click here.