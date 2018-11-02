Clear

Terre Haute to offer free bus rides on Election Day

The City of Terre Haute is offering free bus rides again on Election Day.

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 1:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute is offering free bus rides again on Election Day.

People can already take advantage of a free bus fare day each month.

This month, that day has been moved to Election Day, to help ensure people have transportation to the polls.

There won’t be any special stops, but there are some stops near polling locations.

Those locations include the Booker T Washington Center and Memorial United Methodist church using the Southeast/Southside Route, and the West Vigo Community Center and National Guard Armory using the North 19th/12 Points route.

To see the bus routes, click here. 

For voting locations, click here. 

