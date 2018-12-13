Clear
Terre Haute to start another train overpass project near 13th Street and 8th Avenue

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 5:22 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute will be starting another overpass project, and Mayor Duke Bennett says he already had the funding.

The announcement comes just days after the city completed another overpass near 19th and Margaret.

We spoke to Mayor Bennett on Thursday.

He told us an overpass project will go near the area of 8th Avenue and 13th Street.

He says nearly 50 to 60 trains go through there a day.

Several ambulances use that route to go to nearby Union Hospital.

The funding comes from a grant called Local Trax.

It's from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

On Thursday, INDOT announced $121 million would go to cities across the state.

That money is for rail crossing safety improvements.

Terre Haute applied for it.

Mayor Bennett said the grant will pay for 80 percent of the project.

The city will handle the other 20 percent.

Bennett said he is thrilled for the announcement.

"It's a high volume area for traffic moving on that north side...so it makes perfect sense for that to be kind of the next destination," Bennett said.

He said if all goes according to plan, construction on the overpass could begin in 2020.

