Terre Haute students learn about local government at school board meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of students is taking the time to learn about local government.
An AP Government class from Terre Haute South Vigo High School attended the school board meeting on Monday night.
It was a chance for them to learn how local government functions.
They addressed some of their concerns with the school, like ILearn, teacher compensation, and career college pathways.
School leaders also took the time to recognize members of the student council at the meeting.
