Terre Haute street to be renamed for two local fallen service members

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Eagle Street in Terre Haute will be renamed to two local service members.

One part of the street will be renamed after Sgt. Kyle Childress. Sgt. Childress was killed in Iraq.

The other part of the street will be renamed after Sgt. Dale Griffin. Sgt. Griffin lost his life in Afghanistan.

The city council says this is something special they can do to honor those who have lost their lives serving.