TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A street could be named after a local woman with years of diplomatic service.

On Friday, the Indiana State University Board of Trustees will consider an honorary street naming.

If approved, 5th Street, from Cherry north to Tippecanoe Street, would be named 'Ambassador Cynthia Shepard Perry Way.'

Shepard Perry is from Terre Haute. She served as the United States Ambassador to Sierra Leone and Burundi.

Learn more about her work here.