Terre Haute splash pad opens at Booker T. Washington Community Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A four-year project is now complete and open to the community.

Fund-raising for a splash pad at the Booker T. Washington Community Center started in 2015, and construction started a year later.

On Wednesday, the ribbon was cut.

The new water feature will be free and open to the public.

"You know, just hearing the laughter and everything in the background is really what it is all about. It's really an opportunity to give back to the community and make sure the kids have an opportunity to still have water play and exercise," Brandon Halleck, the Cheif Operating Officer from CASY said.

Benches and other amenities will be added in the future.

The community center is located at 13th and College Streets in Terre Haute.

Mayor Duke Bennett says the city hopes to replicate this splash pad in other parks throughout Terre Haute.