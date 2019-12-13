Terre Haute speeding traffic stop leads police to stolen handgun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What started as a traffic stop for speeding in Terre Haute ended with police finding a stolen gun.

Around 11:30 Thursday night, Indiana State Police pulled over a car being driven by 21-year-old Kenneth King on U.S. 41 near Poplar Street.

They said King was doing 50mph in a 30mph zone.

Police said they noticed suspicious activity and criminal indicators while talking with him.

While searching King's car, they reportedly found a stolen handgun and pot.

King also had a warrant for marijuana possession in Clark County.

He was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana.