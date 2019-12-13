TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What started as a traffic stop for speeding in Terre Haute ended with police finding a stolen gun.
Around 11:30 Thursday night, Indiana State Police pulled over a car being driven by 21-year-old Kenneth King on U.S. 41 near Poplar Street.
They said King was doing 50mph in a 30mph zone.
Police said they noticed suspicious activity and criminal indicators while talking with him.
While searching King's car, they reportedly found a stolen handgun and pot.
King also had a warrant for marijuana possession in Clark County.
He was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Related Content
- Terre Haute speeding traffic stop leads police to stolen handgun
- Police find stolen handgun during Terre Haute traffic stop
- Police recover two stolen handguns, juvenile in custody
- Police continue the search for state trooper's stolen handgun
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop
- Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
- Domestic complaint leads police to property stolen from Terre Haute store
- Vigo County traffic stop leads police to accused sex offender
- Police report guns stolen from home in West Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...