Terre Haute soldier dies in a non-combat-related incident in Iraq

ERBIL, Iraq (WTHI) - A Terre Haute U.S. Army soldier has died in a non-combat-related incident in Iraq.
The Department of Defense says 23-year-old Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry died on Monday in Erbil, Iraq.
Curry was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
The DOD says the incident is under investigation.
Curry was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division based out of Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
