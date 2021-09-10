Terre Haute social worker wins prestigious award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local social worker is receiving statewide honors.

Nichelle Campbell-Miller is a social worker at Sarah Scott Middle School.

The Indiana Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers named her the social worker of the year.

Campbell-Miller is involved with various social work projects throughout the community.

She is also the president of the Terre Haute Pride Center.

Campbell-Miller says she is thankful for her job.

"I've been provided so many opportunities to really, sew into the lives of my students and so I'm super honored and blessed to have that opportunity to be here," said Campbell-Miller.

Campbell-Miller is an Indiana State alumna.