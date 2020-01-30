Terre Haute sober living facility to host Super Bowl party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Super Bowl takes place this Sunday and many people may be going to or hosting watch parties.
Including Club Gobi in Terre Haute. Club Gobi in Terre Haute is a sober living facility.
This Sunday the club will host a big celebration. It includes food and even a raffle.
News 10 spoke with Club Gobi officials. They say the party gives people a space to have fun... without alcohol.
"It was essential for me. I couldn't do this by myself. I had to have a sober living facility to stop being around it. Came it and it's just been a great experience for me," Michael Mallery, the resident manager said.
Money from the raffle will help support Club Gobi. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Kick-off takes place at 6:30 on myFOX10 this Sunday.
