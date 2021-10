TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is National Roller Skating Month. The Wigwam Skate and Event Center in Terre Haute is celebrating to get you onto the rink.

The year's Roller Skating Month theme is rolling skating is the original social network.

Every Thursday during the month of October, the Wigwam will offer free skate classes.

The classes start at 6 pm.

Each guest who stops in to skate this month has a chance to win a free bicycle. The winner will be announced on November 1.