Terre Haute set to host statewide gymnastics championship

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley Tumbling and Gymnastics is putting Terre Haute on the map, and the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau is working alongside them to support their efforts.

On Monday, the organization announced the city will host the annual bi-state USA Gymnastics Competition.

The two-day event will be held at Strive 365 on January 19th and 20th.

Around 350 athletes from Indiana and Illinois are expected to compete.

On March 15th, nearly 650 athletes are expected to attend the three-day Indiana USA Gymnastics State Championships.

Terre Haute won after the state-wide bidding process.