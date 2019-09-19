Terre Haute set to celebrate the Coke bottle this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is the birthplace of the Coca-Cola bottle, and one local museum is doing its part to honor that history.

The Vigo County Historical Society is set to hold a festival this Saturday.

Organizers have been placing Coke bottle sculptures around town ahead of the festival.

It will be at the 900 block of Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

It starts at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 6:00 p.m.

In addition to learning about local history, there will be live music, a beer garden, and food.