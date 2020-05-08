Terre Haute service member receives warm welcome home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man received a warm welcome home after being away for six months.

Parker Thompson left Terre Haute this past December for San Antonio. He went for Air Force basic training and was pipelined to the Security Forces Academy.

A caravan of friends and family went past his house to welcome him home.

Thompson had no idea it was happening and said it meant a lot to him.

Neighbors made signs and lined the streets with American flags to welcome him home.