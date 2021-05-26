Terre Haute senior care facility to close its doors for good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time senior care facility in Terre Haute will be closing its doors.

The Cannon Inn is set to close for good at the end of July. The facility has been in operation for the past 30 years.

News 10 reached out to LeAnn Carter, with Sunharbor, Inc., the parent company for the Cannonball Inn, Meadows Manor North, and Meadows Manor East.

She told us closings like this are like losing a family member. She explained the facility had been operating in the deficit for several years.

The COVID-19 pandemic made things worse financially. The decision to close the facility was to deal with those issues.

There are currently 20 residents in the facility. Those people will go to other facilities in the city.