TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a road closure to pass along.
Ohio Boulevard in Terre Haute will be closed on Wednesday.
That's westbound from Brown to 25th Street.
Crews will be working to remove trees in the area.
That closure is from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Related Content
- Terre Haute road to close on Wednesday
- Terre Haute road closed until Monday
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Two Terre Haute bridges set to close for road projects
- Terre Haute street set to close for road repairs
- Eastbound lane of busy Terre Haute road closed for construction
- Crews close Terre Haute road for sewer repairs
- Downtown Terre Haute road closed for Hulman Center Construction
- Crews close two Terre Haute roads for milling and repaving
- Terre Haute Police investigate Wednesday morning shooting
Scroll for more content...