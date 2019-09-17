Terre Haute road closed until Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a Terre Haute road closure to pass along.
A portion of Grand Avenue in Terre Haute closed on Tuesday.
That's from Lafayette Avenue to 14th Street.
Crews will be repairing the sewer in the area.
The closure is expected to wrap next Monday.
