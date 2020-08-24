Terre Haute restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute restaurant has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, News 10 was able to confirm Popeye's has closed for a 'full disinfection.'

The company says as soon as the franchisee learned an employee tested positive, they alerted authorities and then closed the restaurant.

The employee who tested positive, along with other employees were in contact with that person have been asked to quarantine themselves.

Read the full statement from Popeyes below:

"Our priority is the health and safety of our guests and team members. We continue to follow our rigorous restaurant procedures around food safety, cleanliness and hygiene and their frequency in all Popeyes® Restaurants. When the franchisee was informed that an employee had been diagnosed with COVID-19, they immediately reached out to the local authorities and closed the restaurant for a full disinfection. The ill employee and all employees who have been in contact were asked to quarantine. We will continue to follow CDC guidance and take all precautionary measures."