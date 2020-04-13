Terre Haute restaurant serves free food to first responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local restaurant took some time to honor first responders on Monday.
News 10 stopped by Big Willy's Townhouse in Terre Haute. That's where we found workers giving food to firefighters.
Organizers say its all to recognize the people who put their lives on the line.
It's a service especially important as the community deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
