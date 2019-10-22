Terre Haute restaurant hosts Master Sommelier

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is gaining attention from nationwide professionals. A wine expert paid a visit.
J. Ford's Black Angus hosted a Master Sommelier.
That's the highest title someone in the wine and beverage service can hold.
They had a wine dinner, where employees and owners could learn more about serving wine.
