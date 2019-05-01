Terre Haute restaurant donates $20,000 to Boys and Girls Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute restaurant is giving back to an organization in need.

McDonald's on Lafayette Avenue held a grand re-opening ceremony on Wednesday.

The restaurant just had some remodeling done.

During the ceremony, they donated $20,000 to the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.

The money will help the organization buy two new busses.

"These kids probably wouldn't have a chance to go to these different areas if it weren't for the field trips throughout the summer. Without two brand new busses. One of the busses was on its last leg. The other needed some work done. So McDonald's stepped up and provided that for us, and we're really grateful," Bobby Moore, from the Boys and Girls Club said.

The money will also provide scholarships for kids that would not be able to afford summer camps offered by the program.