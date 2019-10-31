Terre Haute restaurant closes its doors for good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant has closed its doors for good.
After being open for two years, the Fly-In Cafe's last day was October 31.
The restaurant was located inside the Terre Haute Regional Airport.
