Terre Haute restaurant announces it will close its doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant has announced it will close its doors for good at the end of the month.

The Fly-In Cafe, inside the Terre Haute Regional Airport, will close after nearly two years in business.

The restaurant shared the news with its customers on Facebook.

Owners say the decision was difficult and went on to thank the community and their patrons for their support.

They say they will really miss their customers.

October 31 will be the cafe's last day in business.