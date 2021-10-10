Terre Haute residents are speaking out at the "Rally and Noise" demonstration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local residents are voicing their concerns outside of the Vigo County Jail

Sunday afternoon, the Reform Movement of Terre Haute hosted a Rally and Noise demonstration at the jail.

People brought signs and gave speeches to voice their opinions to the public. Many of the concerns have to do with health issues and overcrowding problems in the jail.

In the past, officials tell News 10 that the new jail will hopefully relieve these concerns. The facility should be finished by next March and is designed to hold 500 inmates.

We will continue to bring you the latest on this story both on-air and online.