Terre Haute residents let their voices be heard in listening session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute are letting their voices be heard.

They are talking about ways they can improve the quality of life in Terre Haute and Vigo County.

County Commissioner Brendan Kearns held a listening session on Tuesday night.

He gave people a look at what plans he is working on.

They talked about a way to help the homeless in Terre Haute and the Vigo County Jail.