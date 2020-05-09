Ahmaud Arbery honored by Terre Haute walkers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A viral video from Georgia has people all over the country raising awareness and asking for justice.

More than 2 months ago, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while he was out for a run. Friday would have been his 26th birthday.

So, people all over the country ran or walked in his honor.

They went 2.23 miles to signify the date Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia.

A group right here in Terre Haute walked in his honor. Susan Goode organized the event. She said it was something that touched her and she wanted to help raise awareness.

"We need to remember and honor all people of color who aren't able to stay in their homes, play their own music, buy skittles. All the things we take for granted," Goode said.

Thursday, father, and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael were charged with murder and aggravated assault.