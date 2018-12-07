Terre Haute receives special Cultural District Designation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big honor highlights Terre Haute as a place with strong art and cultural presence.

On Friday, city leaders announced that Terre Haute now has the 'Cultural District Designation.'

It's an honor that is hard to come by.

Only seven other Hoosier cities have the designation.

It means there's potential for community and economic growth through the arts.

The people involved say the judges gave Terre Haute the highest score out of other applicants.

Several museums and groups make up the arts in the community.

This includes Arts Illiana, Art Spaces, and the Community School of the Arts at ISU.