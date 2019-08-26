Terre Haute receives grant for new Fairbanks Park boat dock

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute will be receiving a new boat dock on the Wabash River.

The Department of Natural Resources gave the city's park board $25,000 for the project.

Last January, ice flows destroyed the previous dock.

LINK | BOAT DOCK AT FAIRBANKS PARK REMAINS CLOSED INDEFINITELY

The new one will be able to be moved in and out of the water.

This will help to avoid similar ice damage in the future.

The specific grant requires matching funds, so the city will also contribute $25,000.