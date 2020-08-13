Terre Haute receives $4 million through CARES Act for COVID-19 response

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is receiving more than $4 million to help with the COVID-19 response.

The money will support things like wages, administrative leave, safety modifications, and cleaning.

It's CARES relief funding through the US Department of Transportation.

We talked with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett about the grant.

"The CARES Act is helping get money back to the communities to help, especially with things that at extra cost we've had to put out and the fact that we're losing revenue because of COVID," Bennett said.

The money is part of a $25 billion grant for public transportation systems across the country.