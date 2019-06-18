Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Terre Haute ready for new police department headquarters

Terre Haute is planning for a new police department headquarters as the current building shows signs of aging.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 5:55 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute leaders are moving forward with plans to replace the city's aging Police Department building.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said designs for the new headquarters are complete.  The plan is to build a new building behind the current one, which is on Wabash Avenue. From there, the current building lot will be turned into a public parking lot.

Some people tossed around the idea of moving the Department to share space with the proposed new county jail. Keen says that would not be a good idea. He believes the Department's current location is best because it is centrally located, which helps meet the community's needs.

"Most times your most vulnerable population is near the city center. That's true of almost every city. Especially the elderly... Those are usually the people who are in the most need of police services. So you take it from the center where it is now most accessible to most people and move it to the outskirts you've now taken those services and made it more difficult on people," said Keen.

Keen also said the Department has everything in place to begin construction and all that's left is the financing.

In Feburary of 2017, the Department's building failed a fire inspection after a small fire outside of the building. At that time, the Sewage Department removed leaking oil from the basement that was coming from an old fuel tank for an old furnace. There was also electrical work to be done, and concerns about the roof.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Fog Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group works to remove the stigma attached to addiction

Image

Sheriff proposes co-pays for inmates

Image

State awaiting 'plan of correction' after investigation into care facility

Image

Loogootee man killed in single-vehicle crash

Image

Former Vigo County judge files lawsuit against conservation officer after alleged bird watching inci

Image

Terre Haute ready for new police department headquarters

Image

Cost and location still hot topics during new Vigo County jail discussions

Image

Attorney Handling Jail Rezoning Request Abruptly Retires

Image

'The dog lives with them, becomes part of their family,' Indiana State Police's K9's help keep publi

Image

Tuesday night: Scattered evenign showers possible. Low: 64°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield