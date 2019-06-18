Terre Haute ready for new police department headquarters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute leaders are moving forward with plans to replace the city's aging Police Department building.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said designs for the new headquarters are complete. The plan is to build a new building behind the current one, which is on Wabash Avenue. From there, the current building lot will be turned into a public parking lot.

Some people tossed around the idea of moving the Department to share space with the proposed new county jail. Keen says that would not be a good idea. He believes the Department's current location is best because it is centrally located, which helps meet the community's needs.

"Most times your most vulnerable population is near the city center. That's true of almost every city. Especially the elderly... Those are usually the people who are in the most need of police services. So you take it from the center where it is now most accessible to most people and move it to the outskirts you've now taken those services and made it more difficult on people," said Keen.

Keen also said the Department has everything in place to begin construction and all that's left is the financing.

In Feburary of 2017, the Department's building failed a fire inspection after a small fire outside of the building. At that time, the Sewage Department removed leaking oil from the basement that was coming from an old fuel tank for an old furnace. There was also electrical work to be done, and concerns about the roof.