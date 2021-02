TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the past two days, Hi99 WTHI radio hosted their 31st annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon.

It is in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Over the course of the Radiothon, the radio station collected around $62,000.

The money raised will help cover the costs of childhood cancer research.