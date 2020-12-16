Terre Haute police sergeant placed on 'relief of duty' pending an investigation after social media post

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a developing story out of the Terre Haute Police Department.

In a release sent to News 10 from Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, he says the department has 'received complaints regarding social media posts' made by Sgt. Brad Newman.

According to the release, the posts are described as 'biased-based.'

FULL LETTER FROM CHIEF SHAWN KEEN

"The department has received complaints regarding what has been described as bias-based social media posts regarding Sergeant Newman. Pursuant to policy and practices regarding such allegations, he has been placed on immediate relief of duty pending the outcome of an investigation.



While it is inappropriate for me to comment on an ongoing investigation, I will unequivocally state that the posts presented to me in these complaints do not reflect my personal values, those of the Terre Haute Police Department, or the City of Terre Haute."

Pending the outcome of the investigation, Keen has placed Sgt. Newman on immediate relief of duty.

We've reached out to Newman. He told us he can not comment on an open investigation.

You can read Newman's post below. Some may find the content offensive.