Man charged for armed robbery at Terre Haute gas station

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is facing charges after an armed robbery in Terre Haute early Friday morning.

It happened just before 6:00 at the Phillips 66 gas station at 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue.

Police arrested Dameon Burks for the robbery.

According to police, Burks robbed the store clerk using a large knife and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

During the investigation, police say they recognized Burks while watching the surveillance video.

Police arrested him at his home and charged him with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, habitual offender, and theft.