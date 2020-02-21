Clear

Terre Haute police officers receive tour of their possible future home

Terre Haute Police Officers received a tour of what could soon be their new headquarters.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 5:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police Officers received a tour of what could soon be their new headquarters.

Officers were anxious to see the layout of their potential home. THPD is hoping to move its headquarters to the old Tribune-Star building.

The city had been planning to build behind the police station's current site, at 13th and Wabash.

The former Trib-Star building is 10,000 square feet bigger. Moving into the existing building would also save the city millions of dollars.

Police chief Shawn Keen told us this move is a long time coming.

"It's real good. I think all of us are...the building we've been in for a long time as I've said it's old...we all get tired of the rain coming down on us all the time and all the problems you have with a 130-year-old building. So, we're all pretty excited about this and we want to see this move forward," Keen said.

Keen told us they are waiting on the city to review the proposal from Garmong Construction. He said they are looking at two months of design work and then four months of construction.

