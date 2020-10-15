Terre Haute police officer saves a man who wasn't breathing and had no pulse with CPR

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The quick actions of a Terre Haute police officer helped save a person's life.

On Tuesday evening, Patrolman Ryan Plasse responded to a call of a man down at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The person stopped breathing and didn't have a pulse. Plasse started CPR and continued to do it until medics arrived.

Officers told us the man regained breaths by the time medics arrived.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen told us Plasse's life-saving techniques saved the man's life.

Plasse has been with the department for six years.