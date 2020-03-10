Terre Haute police officer in court; could be facing domestic battery charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute police officer appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning.

Officer Jeremy Bales could be facing domestic battery charges related to an off-duty incident that allegedly happened in his home.

Bales entered a not guilty plea.

A judge ordered him to anger management class at Hamilton Center. He's also to have no contact with the victim.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen immediately relieved Bales of his duties at the scene.

His department issued badge, weapon, and vehicle were removed.

He is due back in court next month.