TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Terre Haute murder investigation.

The Terre Haute Police Department says Darius Jenkins has been charged with criminal recklessness.

This stems back to a September, 18 homicide at 6th and Poplar Streets where 18-year-old Valentina Delva was shot and killed at a house party.

The investigation is ongoing.