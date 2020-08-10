Terre Haute police investigate after several gunshots fired at security guard's truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating after they say someone fired gunshots at a security guard.

It happened early Monday morning near the 1000 Block of North 4th Street in Terre Haute.

According to Terre Haute police, a security guard for Citizen’s Housing Security was doing paperwork in his truck when someone fired multiple gunshots into his truck.

The security guard was able to escape uninjured - but there were several bullet holes in his truck.

Now, police are searching for the person or people responsible. If you have any information, call police at 812-244-2634.